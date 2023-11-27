Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is $8.15, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 255.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.94% of that float. On November 27, 2023, LAZR’s average trading volume was 5.30M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 2.72. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) might remain on top of the electric vehicle market, but it’s rapidly losing ground regarding self-driving stocks. In a Thanksgiving surprise for Tesla bulls, a judge ruled that Tesla’s executive team likely knew key deficiencies within the autopilot system that led to a 2019 death.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.69% and a quarterly drop of -50.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for LAZR’s stock, with a -54.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -28.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -44.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -87.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.