Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock Experiences 6.50% Monthly Change

In the past week, LYG stock has gone up by 1.91%, with a monthly gain of 6.50% and a quarterly surge of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for LYG’s stock, with a -4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LYG is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LYG is $2.76, which is $0.63 above than the current price. The public float for LYG is 15.80B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of LYG on November 27, 2023 was 9.36M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.91 in comparison to its previous close of 2.09, however, the company has experienced a 1.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-26 that Lloyds’ digital refocusing has reportedly placed more than 2,500 jobs at risk. The British banking giant is planning to review thousands of middle management roles, the Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Nov. 26), citing a source familiar with the matter.

LYG Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.67, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.