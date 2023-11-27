Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, LWAY stock has gone up by 14.49%, with a monthly gain of 46.58% and a quarterly surge of 55.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.32% for Lifeway Foods, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.80% for LWAY’s stock, with a 112.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) Right Now?

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LWAY is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LWAY is $13.00, which is -$4.15 below the current market price. The public float for LWAY is 3.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for LWAY on November 27, 2023 was 141.77K shares.

LWAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has jumped by 10.86 compared to previous close of 15.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Does Lifeway Foods (LWAY) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of LWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LWAY stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for LWAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LWAY in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LWAY Trading at 44.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +50.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWAY rose by +14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Lifeway Foods, Inc. saw 209.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWAY starting from SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD now owns 1,275,110 shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc., valued at $267,862 using the latest closing price.

SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, the 10% Owner of Lifeway Foods, Inc., sale 19,526 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD is holding 1,299,439 shares at $201,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+18.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifeway Foods, Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70. Equity return is now at value 15.24, with 10.55 for asset returns.

Based on Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.