LianBio ADR (LIAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for LIAN is 104.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of LIAN was 2.37M shares.

LIAN) stock's latest price update

The stock price of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) has plunged by -3.85 when compared to previous closing price of 4.16, but the company has seen a -2.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

LIAN’s Market Performance

LianBio ADR (LIAN) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.61% rise in the past month, and a 123.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for LIAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for LIAN stock, with a simple moving average of 80.63% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at 54.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, LianBio ADR saw 143.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio ADR, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.56. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -28.52 for asset returns.

Based on LianBio ADR (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, LianBio ADR (LIAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.