Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has gone up by 5.76% for the week, with a 21.27% rise in the past month and a 4.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for LI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for LI’s stock, with a 26.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Right Now?

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LI is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LI is $391.83, which is $14.0 above the current market price. The public float for LI is 810.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for LI on November 27, 2023 was 5.30M shares.

LI) stock’s latest price update

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.03 in comparison to its previous close of 40.69, however, the company has experienced a 5.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-25 that Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) rose by an order of magnitude between 2017 and 2022, from about 1 million to 10 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 101.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 13.13, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.