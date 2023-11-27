LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LPL stock has gone down by -3.74%, with a monthly gain of 14.96% and a quarterly surge of 4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for LPL’s stock, with a -6.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) is $5.11, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for LPL is 715.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPL on November 27, 2023 was 169.63K shares.

LPL) stock’s latest price update

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.15. However, the company has seen a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that LG Display (LPL) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

LPL Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPL fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.86 for the present operating margin

+2.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR stands at -11.84. The total capital return value is set at -8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.87. Equity return is now at value -50.12, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Based on LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL), the company’s capital structure generated 152.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.44. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.