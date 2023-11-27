Keycorp (KEY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 9.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keycorp (KEY) is $12.67, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEY on November 27, 2023 was 14.45M shares.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.37 in relation to its previous close of 12.03. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that KeyCorp (KEY) reachead $12.04 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.08% change compared to its last close.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has fallen by -0.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.09% and a quarterly rise of 10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Keycorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Keycorp saw -30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Highsmith Carlton L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Nov 20. After this action, Highsmith Carlton L now owns 61,077 shares of Keycorp, valued at $122,800 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Devina A, the Director of Keycorp, purchase 10,000 shares at $11.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Rankin Devina A is holding 10,000 shares at $114,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keycorp (KEY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.