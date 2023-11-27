Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is 23.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is $35.87, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 991.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On November 27, 2023, KDP’s average trading volume was 8.50M shares.

KDP) stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has soared by 0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 32.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Keurig Dr Pepper reports strong growth in beverage segments, driven by price increases and strong demand. The US coffee segment declined, but the decline has improved compared to previous periods. KDP’s expansion into higher-growth product categories and partnerships with brands should drive long-term growth.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has risen by 2.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.16% and a quarterly drop of -1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for KDP’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Cofer Timothy P., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.06 back on Nov 08. After this action, Cofer Timothy P. now owns 400,393 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $465,900 using the latest closing price.

Archambault Matthew Andrew, the President, US Refreshment Bev. of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sale 16,000 shares at $31.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Archambault Matthew Andrew is holding 800 shares at $497,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.