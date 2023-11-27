Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) has surged by 6.46 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a 0.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-21 that Shares of Jaguar Health Inc. JAGX were mauled for a 21.2% loss in morning trading Tuesday, after the drug maker said it has not yet received data supporting the Phase 3 trial of its treatment of diarrhea in cancer patients receiving therapy. The company is awaiting results from its Good Clinical Practice vendors supporting the trial.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 36.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of JAGX was 4.80M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX stock saw an increase of 0.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.24% and a quarterly increase of -8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.26% for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.97% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3365. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -94.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1586.22, with -82.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.