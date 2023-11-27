International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has decreased by -0.01 when compared to last closing price of 155.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-25 that With about a month before Jolly Old St. Nicholas starts dropping his goodies down chimneys around the world, it’s time to strategize with stocks to buy for Christmas. No, it’s not just about the so-called Santa Claus rally, though this seasonal phenomenon can certainly help.

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IBM is $147.21, which is -$7.91 below the current market price. The public float for IBM is 912.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume for IBM on November 27, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM’s stock has seen a 1.35% increase for the week, with a 13.16% rise in the past month and a 6.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for International Business Machines Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for IBM’s stock, with a 13.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $188 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBM Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.36. In addition, International Business Machines Corp. saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corp., valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.83 for the present operating margin

+51.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 32.89, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 246.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.