Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has gone down by -33.07% for the week, with a 42.91% rise in the past month and a -83.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.36% for INBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.07% for INBS’s stock, with a -87.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INBS is at 4.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for INBS is $6.00, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 7.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for INBS on November 27, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a -33.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

INBS Trading at -43.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares surge +37.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -35.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3452. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -92.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. The total capital return value is set at -158.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.14. Equity return is now at value -357.06, with -125.65 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.01. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.