Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 16.14. However, the company has experienced a 3.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for ImmunoGen (IMGN) points to a 53% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IMGN is $22.73, which is $6.58 above the current price. The public float for IMGN is 259.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on November 27, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has seen a 3.59% increase in the past week, with a 17.97% rise in the past month, and a 0.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for IMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 225.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Coen Stacy Ann, who sale 78,223 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, Coen Stacy Ann now owns 36,966 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $1,255,479 using the latest closing price.

Coen Stacy Ann, the SVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Immunogen, Inc., sale 4,100 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Coen Stacy Ann is holding 36,966 shares at $65,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.