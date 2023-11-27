ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has plunged by -0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 4.19, but the company has seen a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Biotech stocks are incredibly risky but can provide investors with huge returns since insurers in the U.S. will pay tremendous amounts for successful treatments. In the last few months in particular, the potential risks of biotech stocks have increased only a bit while their possible returns have increased tremendously.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) by analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.15 below the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 130.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.06% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IBRX was 5.30M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stock saw an increase of 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 162.66% and a quarterly increase of 151.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.04% for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.54% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of 72.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 80.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +100.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6,059.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.