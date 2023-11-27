iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR (ICLK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICLK is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICLK is $3.50, which is -$0.22 below the current price. The public float for ICLK is 8.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICLK on November 27, 2023 was 24.27K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ICLK) stock’s latest price update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ICLK)’s stock price has soared by 24.00 in relation to previous closing price of 3.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 46.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-30 that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK ) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call November 30, 2022 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Lisa Li – IR Jian Tang – CEO David Zhang – CFO Conference Call Participants Nelson Cheung – Citi Thomas Chong – Jefferies Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.

ICLK’s Market Performance

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR (ICLK) has experienced a 46.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 100.01% rise in the past month, and a 54.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for ICLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.15% for ICLK’s stock, with a 47.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICLK Trading at 73.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +101.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK rose by +50.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.72 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR stands at -118.80. The total capital return value is set at -22.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.81. Equity return is now at value -111.66, with -54.99 for asset returns.

Based on iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR (ICLK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.95. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ADR (ICLK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.