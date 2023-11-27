ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 22.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Despite concerns related to higher restructuring costs, Zacks Foreign Bank industry stocks like Mitsubishi (MUFG), ICICI Bank (IBN) and UBS will benefit from higher rates.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBN is $28.66, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on November 27, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has seen a 0.13% increase for the week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month and a -4.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.44. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.