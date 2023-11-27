Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.92relation to previous closing price of 10.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Investors may consider solid dividend-yielding stocks like Huntington (HBAN) for their portfolios amid the current economic conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 7.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) is $11.84, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On November 27, 2023, HBAN’s average trading volume was 13.96M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a 15.84% rise in the past month, and a 1.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 592,764 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $30,181 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $10.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Houston Helga is holding 595,514 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.