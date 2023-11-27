Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has soared by 1.86 in relation to previous closing price of 8.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Haleon is a leading consumer healthcare company operating in the OTC medication, vitamins, minerals & supplements, and oral health segments. The company’s strong brand and product moat make it less susceptible to recession impact, and its geographic diversification provides a stable financial base for growth. Despite challenges in the North American market and ongoing economic uncertainty, Haleon is trading at a significantly undervalued level with a potential upside of c.20%.

Is It Worth Investing in Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Right Now?

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HLN is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLN is $8.76, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for HLN is 4.62B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for HLN on November 27, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

HLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen a 2.97% increase in the past week, with a 3.35% rise in the past month, and a 2.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for HLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for HLN’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLN Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc ADR (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.