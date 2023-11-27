Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.00 in comparison to its previous close of 16.11, however, the company has experienced a 51.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) by analysts is $45.00, which is $25.34 above the current market price. The public float for GYRE is 12.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GYRE was 38.76K shares.

GYRE’s Market Performance

GYRE’s stock has seen a 51.54% increase for the week, with a 147.23% rise in the past month and a 121.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.19% for Gyre Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 103.20% for GYRE’s stock, with a 262.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GYRE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GYRE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GYRE Trading at 142.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.66%, as shares surge +140.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GYRE rose by +49.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, Gyre Therapeutics Inc saw 301.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gyre Therapeutics Inc stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value -269.01, with -215.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.