Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) by analysts is $2.45, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SUPV was 530.43K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 25.77 in relation to its previous close of 2.40. However, the company has experienced a 54.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV’s stock has risen by 54.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.97% and a quarterly rise of 2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.86% for SUPV’s stock, with a 19.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 42.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares surge +46.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +54.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.