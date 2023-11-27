Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) is $11.71, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 71.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRCL on November 27, 2023 was 433.72K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a 5.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Does Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR (GRCL) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has seen a 5.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 61.08% gain in the past month and a 38.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.87% for GRCL stock, with a simple moving average of 61.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +57.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 115.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.