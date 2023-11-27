Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has increased by 3.52 when compared to last closing price of 8.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that GOGL has benefited from its low cost break-even rates and recovering TCE rates for Capesize vessels, as the demand for iron ore grows in China. With the Baltic Dry Index already bottoming by early 2023 and recovering beyond pre-pandemic levels, the dry bulk industry’s prospects may be brighter ahead. GOGL is still expected to generate positive profit margins through FY2025, naturally sustaining its robust shareholder returns through share repurchases and variable dividend payouts.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is above average at 14.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is $10.79, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for GOGL is 119.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOGL on November 27, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

GOGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a 21.12% increase in the past week, with a 16.48% rise in the past month, and a 31.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.00% for GOGL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOGL Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +22.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +21.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 38.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.