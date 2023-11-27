Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Stock Experiences -0.07% Monthly Change

In the past week, GFI stock has gone up by 3.78%, with a monthly decline of -0.07% and a quarterly surge of 8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for GFI’s stock, with a 0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 18.05x. The 36-month beta value for GFI is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFI is $13.65, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on November 27, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 13.66, however, the company has experienced a 3.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – Gold Fields said that first gold at Salares Norte is expected in December 2023 with production volumes of 1koz forecasted for 2023 while 2024 production is expected to fall in the range of 400koz.

GFI Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.