Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) by analysts is $6.19, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GGB was 5.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Renata Oliva Battiferro – Head of Investor Relations Gustavo Werneck – Chief Executive Officer Rafael Japur – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edgard Pinto de Souza – Itaú BBA Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual Lucas Laghi – XP Gabriel Simoes – Goldman Sachs Renata Oliva Battiferro Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Investor Relations and our Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023.

GGB’s Market Performance

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has experienced a -8.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.29% rise in the past month, and a -9.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for GGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

GGB Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. ADR stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 16.69, with 10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.