General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) by analysts is $70.48, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 579.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GIS was 4.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has decreased by -2.42 when compared to last closing price of 65.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that General Mills (GIS) gains from favorable net price realization and initiatives as part of its Accelerate strategy amid cost inflation.

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS’s stock has fallen by -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.27% and a quarterly drop of -7.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for General Mills, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for GIS’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.04. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.