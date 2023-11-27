GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has plunge by 11.35relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) is $7.25, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 15.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGS on November 27, 2023 was 145.71K shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS stock saw a decrease of 6.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.28% for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for WGS’s stock, with a -78.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -44.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.88%, as shares sank -45.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6540. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -81.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Ryan Jason, who purchase 58,000 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Nov 17. After this action, Ryan Jason now owns 114,742 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $89,181 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Jason, the Executive Chairman of GeneDx Holdings Corp, purchase 56,742 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ryan Jason is holding 56,742 shares at $72,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -73.62 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.