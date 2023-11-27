Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOTU is $21.44, which is $0.48 above the current price. The public float for GOTU is 152.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on November 27, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

The stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has dropped by -2.68 compared to previous close of 2.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Catherine Chen – Head of Investor Relations Larry Chen – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Shen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Hello and welcome to Gaotu Techedu Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has fallen by -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly drop of -18.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for GOTU’s stock, with a -20.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.