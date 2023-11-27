Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has gone down by -1.26% for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a 15.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.59% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for FUTU’s stock, with a 17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 14.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is $533.87, which is $9.28 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 87.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On November 27, 2023, FUTU’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.01 in relation to its previous close of 59.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that We have narrowed our search to five technology services stocks that have popped year to date and have solid upside left. These are: PLTR, APP, DUOL, FUTU, PAY.

FUTU Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.04. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 44.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.