Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has gone up by 4.72% for the week, with a -19.31% drop in the past month and a -63.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.48% for HTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for HTOO’s stock, with a -71.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for HTOO is $2.63, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for HTOO is 12.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for HTOO on November 27, 2023 was 140.85K shares.

HTOO) stock's latest price update

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.53, however, the company has experienced a 4.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that SABUGO, Portugal, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Monday, December 4, 2023, to discuss third quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company. Agenda for the Call: 3Q23 Highlights & Financial Review Market and Commercial Update 2023/24 Targets and Revenue Guidance Management Q&A Join the Webcast: Date: December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00am ET Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 181055 Participant Passcode: 5678 Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/Q3-2023-Update-Fusion-Fuel The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu).

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at -21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6133. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd saw -86.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

The total capital return value is set at -68.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.71.

Based on Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.09. Total debt to assets is 12.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.