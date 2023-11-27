FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FREYR Battery (FREY) is $8.13, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 117.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FREY on November 27, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.55 in comparison to its previous close of 1.59, however, the company has experienced a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-25 that Investors have many ways to play the “green wave,” or the pivot to a net-zero carbon world, but alongside EV stocks, hydrogen fuel cell stocks, solar stocks and other renewable energy plays, battery stocks are another strong choice. A big reason is that the pivot away from fossil fuels will not happen without advanced battery technology.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY’s stock has fallen by -1.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.44% and a quarterly drop of -74.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.95% for FREY’s stock, with a -75.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -56.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -49.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4260. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -81.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.