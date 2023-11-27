First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has surged by 3.13 when compared to previous closing price of 5.44, but the company has seen a 6.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) by analysts is $7.68, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 280.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AG was 5.44M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stock saw an increase of 6.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.47% and a quarterly increase of -5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.42% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.