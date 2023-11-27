ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) Stock Observes -91.09% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) has seen a 33.55% increase in the past week, with a 5.22% gain in the past month, and a -58.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.08% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.66% for ESGL’s stock, with a -91.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESGL is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 1.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ESGL on November 27, 2023 was 274.27K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ESGL Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ESGL) has jumped by 11.30 compared to previous close of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGL Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.61%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL rose by +39.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4898. In addition, ESGL Holdings Ltd saw -94.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.26, with -1.19 for asset returns.

Based on ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.