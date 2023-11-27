Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ENB stock has gone up by 0.96%, with a monthly gain of 6.27% and a quarterly plunge of -1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Enbridge Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENB is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENB is $38.29, which is $4.28 above the current price. The public float for ENB is 2.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on November 27, 2023 was 6.42M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 34.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that When I last covered Enbridge, I rated it a ‘hold’ because, although its high yield was tempting, its payout ratios and debt level were too high. Since then, the cash flow payout ratio has improved, and debt has come down. The Company’s future earnings will be impacted by a $14 billion deal to purchase U.S. natural gas assets.

ENB Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.41. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..