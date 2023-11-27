EBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock Showcases 4.25% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of EBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a 3.11% increase in the past week, with a 5.42% gain in the past month, and a -4.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for EBAY’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 8.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EBay Inc. (EBAY) is $45.15, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 517.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On November 27, 2023, EBAY’s average trading volume was 5.87M shares.

EBAY) stock’s latest price update

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 41.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-22 that eBay Inc shares rose 3% to $41.64 in late-morning trading on Wednesday after the online marketplace announced it is selling its remaining shares in the online classified business Adevinta to private equity firms Permira and Blackstone for $2.2 billion in cash and 20% equity in the newly privatized company. Adevinta had originally acquired eBay’s own classified business back in 2020 and now intends to go private.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.90. In addition, EBay Inc. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Garcia Edward O, who sale 1,191 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Garcia Edward O now owns 26,842 shares of EBay Inc., valued at $48,236 using the latest closing price.

Boone Cornelius, the SVP, Chief People Officer of EBay Inc., sale 4,891 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Boone Cornelius is holding 49,845 shares at $213,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 50.56, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EBay Inc. (EBAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.