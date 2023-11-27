Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.18. However, the company has seen a 3.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Dun & Bradstreet has a Neutral rating due to limited margin upside, significant leverage, and continued selling by its PE owners. Q3 results showed resilient growth driven by North American and international segments, with slight decline in margins. We believe the company has made significant progress under its new management, however, current value fully captures the risk-reward.

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) is $13.98, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 259.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNB on November 27, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stock saw an increase of 3.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.78% and a quarterly increase of -4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.79% for DNB’s stock, with a -6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sale 13,396,742 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Nov 07. After this action, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC now owns 22,525,103 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $127,429,810 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,396,742 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 22,525,103 shares at $127,429,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.75, with -0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.