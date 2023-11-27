Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is 7.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) is $57.55, which is $12.2 above the current market price. The public float for DVN is 636.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On November 27, 2023, DVN’s average trading volume was 8.87M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DVN) stock’s latest price update

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 45.16. However, the company has experienced a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Devon and Oxy have been big winners and are pumping out cash, but these two European giants are also cash cows and much cheaper.

DVN’s Market Performance

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) has experienced a 2.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month, and a -9.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for DVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for DVN’s stock, with a -8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DVN Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.70. In addition, Devon Energy Corp. saw -24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 7,870 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Aug 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 210,548 shares of Devon Energy Corp., valued at $402,393 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON DENNIS C, the EVP and General Counsel of Devon Energy Corp., sale 8,292 shares at $49.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMERON DENNIS C is holding 218,418 shares at $414,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corp. stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 33.56, with 15.81 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.