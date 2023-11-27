Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, DRMA stock has gone up by 1.78%, with a monthly gain of 8.54% and a quarterly plunge of -35.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.51% for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for DRMA’s stock, with a -59.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) is $2.50, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for DRMA is 2.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRMA on November 27, 2023 was 286.00K shares.

DRMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has decreased by -0.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Dermata (DRMA) announces reaching an agreement with the FDA to begin a late-stage pivotal clinical program for its acne treatment candidate, DMT310. The stock rises 7%.

DRMA Trading at -15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.93%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6958. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc saw -89.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -105.65, with -89.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.