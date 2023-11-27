Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNN is $2.53, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 870.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume for DNN on November 27, 2023 was 9.68M shares.

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 1.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Denison Mine Corp (DNN), TIM (TIMB), ReNew Energy Global (RNW) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN’s stock has risen by 6.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.72% and a quarterly rise of 30.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Denison Mines Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for DNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.15% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6650. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 61.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 213.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.