Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has gone up by 2.48% for the week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month and a 32.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for DELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for DELL’s stock, with a 38.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) by analysts is $75.71, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 248.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DELL was 5.13M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 74.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-26 that If you’re in the market for a new desktop computer or laptop, chances are HP (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell (NYSE: DELL) will have options close to the top of your list.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $80 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.54. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 84.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 30,009 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 99,899 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,040,612 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, sale 107,803 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 650,198 shares at $5,943,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value 65.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.