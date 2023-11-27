DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.50 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that Montrouge, France, November 2, 2023 DBV Technologies to Present New Data at ACAAI 2023 New data to include late-breaking abstract detailing interim 12-month results from the ongoing Phase 3 open-label extension to the EPITOPE trial (EPOPEX) of Viaskin™ Peanut in peanut-allergic toddlers. DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data on the use of Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712) 250 μg in peanut-allergic toddlers will be presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is being held Thursday, November 9 – Monday, November 13, 2023, in Anaheim, CA.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) is $3.87, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for DBVT is 188.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBVT on November 27, 2023 was 177.74K shares.

DBVT’s Market Performance

DBVT stock saw a decrease of -10.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.34% for DBVT’s stock, with a -49.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBVT Trading at -30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9178. In addition, DBV Technologies ADR saw -49.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBVT starting from MORRIS TIMOTHY E, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 25. After this action, MORRIS TIMOTHY E now owns 12,000 shares of DBV Technologies ADR, valued at $18,240 using the latest closing price.

SOLAND DANIEL B, the Director of DBV Technologies ADR, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SOLAND DANIEL B is holding 20,000 shares at $24,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -65.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.18. Equity return is now at value -56.56, with -45.99 for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.90. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.