CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 69.14, but the company has seen a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that The telehealth sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping the traditional contours of medical service delivery. This innovation-driven domain is drawing attention from investors, as top telehealth stocks show potential in a rapidly expanding market.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is above average at 10.47x. The 36-month beta value for CVS is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CVS is $86.72, which is $17.32 above than the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on November 27, 2023 was 7.30M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

The stock of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month, and a 3.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for CVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for CVS’s stock, with a -4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.69. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $70.47 back on Nov 03. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 20,630 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $140,930 using the latest closing price.

Clark James David, the SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer of CVS Health Corp, sale 25,759 shares at $74.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Clark James David is holding 4,698 shares at $1,930,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 11.86, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.