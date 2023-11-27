Crown Castle Inc’s (CCI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CCI stock has gone up by 4.23%, with a monthly gain of 18.42% and a quarterly surge of 8.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Crown Castle Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.20% for CCI’s stock, with a -3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crown Castle Inc (CCI) by analysts is $104.18, which is -$4.14 below the current market price. The public float for CCI is 431.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CCI was 3.40M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has jumped by 4.58 compared to previous close of 103.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-27 that The shares of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) are on the rise today, after Elliott Investment Management disclosed a $2 billion stake in the company and reportedly is pushing for significant changes.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $100 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.24. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.