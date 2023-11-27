Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has gone up by 8.14% for the week, with a 38.58% rise in the past month and a 22.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.05% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $19.47, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 107.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on November 27, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has jumped by 0.85 compared to previous close of 18.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-14 that The strong debut of Arm Holdings Plc. is expected to reignite the long-dormant IPO market for tech companies, but not all the current deals in the pipeline will have the same draw for investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +36.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 42.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 3,867,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $265,662 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 3,927,421 shares at $216,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.