Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE: BAP) is 5.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAP is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Credicorp Ltd (BAP) is $593.27, which is $63.49 above the current market price. The public float for BAP is 53.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On November 27, 2023, BAP’s average trading volume was 235.62K shares.

The stock price of Credicorp Ltd (NYSE: BAP) has dropped by -27.64 compared to previous close of 127.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Milagros Ciguenas – IRO Cesar Rios – CFO Raimundo Morales – CEO, Yape Reynaldo Llosa – Chief Risk Officer Conference Call Participants Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Ernesto Gabilondo – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous Research Thiago Batista – UBS Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Sergey Dubin – HL Carlos Gomez – HSBC Andres Soto – Santander Operator Good morning everyone.

BAP’s Market Performance

Credicorp Ltd (BAP) has seen a -25.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.54% decline in the past month and a -34.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for BAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.68% for BAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $161.20 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAP Trading at -27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAP rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.37. In addition, Credicorp Ltd saw -31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credicorp Ltd stands at +20.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Credicorp Ltd (BAP), the company’s capital structure generated 140.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.34. Total debt to assets is 17.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Credicorp Ltd (BAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.