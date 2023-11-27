Confluent Inc (CFLT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFLT is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFLT is $24.22, which is $4.96 above the current price. The public float for CFLT is 206.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on November 27, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

The stock price of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 19.20, but the company has seen a 1.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that Confluent was hammered badly earlier this month, but savvy investors should focus on the bigger picture that could send the stock soaring. SoundHound AI is growing at a terrific pace, and analysts are anticipating the stock to jump significantly higher.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT’s stock has risen by 1.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.61% and a quarterly drop of -39.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Confluent Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for CFLT’s stock, with a -32.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFLT Trading at -25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.92. In addition, Confluent Inc saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,859 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Nov 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 417,944 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $165,929 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 5,278 shares at $18.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 327,370 shares at $98,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -57.79, with -19.44 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..