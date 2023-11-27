Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has increased by 7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.67. However, the company has seen a 15.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Additionally, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference and the Scotiabank Mini.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 1.56.

The public float for CDE is 376.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CDE on November 27, 2023 was 6.30M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has seen a 15.32% increase in the past week, with a 13.94% rise in the past month, and a 15.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for CDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.57% for CDE’s stock, with a -2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +14.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.