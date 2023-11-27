Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 144.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Buffett’s attractively valued holdings include two bank stocks, two oil stocks, five Japanese stocks, and a tech stock. The legendary investor has recently reduced Berkshire Hathaway’s stakes in a couple of these stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Right Now?

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chevron Corp. (CVX) is $180.71, which is $35.76 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on November 27, 2023 was 9.08M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX’s stock has seen a 2.24% increase for the week, with a -7.01% drop in the past month and a -8.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for Chevron Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for CVX’s stock, with a -9.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $182 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.69. In addition, Chevron Corp. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corp., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corp., sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corp. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.72 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corp. (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chevron Corp. (CVX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.