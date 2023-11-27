Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) is 18.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is $67.94, which is $11.52 above the current market price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On November 27, 2023, SCHW’s average trading volume was 9.79M shares.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 55.93, however, the company has experienced a 1.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Charles Schwab’s revenues have increased significantly over the last decade, with a 266% increase, and its EPS has increased by 285%. The company is a reliable dividend payer and offers a 1.8% yield, with the potential for high-single digit dividend growth. The successful integration of TD Ameritrade presents a significant growth opportunity for Charles Schwab, along with growing demand for wealth management services and the Workplace business.

SCHW’s Market Performance

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has experienced a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.28% rise in the past month, and a -2.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.71% for SCHW’s stock, with a -2.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.65. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -32.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Crawford Peter B., who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $56.19 back on Nov 03. After this action, Crawford Peter B. now owns 41,611 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $174,964 using the latest closing price.

SNEED PAULA A, the Director of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 6,918 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that SNEED PAULA A is holding 112,398 shares at $345,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.