Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX): A Technical Analysis

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) is $9.25, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.51B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on November 27, 2023 was 7.45M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 6.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Lucy Rodriguez – Chief Communications Officer Fernando Gonzalez – CEO Maher Al-Haffar – CFO Conference Call Participants Carlos Peyrelongue – Bank of America Ben Theurer – Barclays Anne Milne – Bank of America Operator Good morning and welcome to the Cemex Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast.

CX’s Market Performance

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.17% gain in the past month and a -15.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for CX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for CX’s stock, with a 6.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw 70.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.