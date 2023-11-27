Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB)’s stock price has increased by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a 14.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Monique Kosse – LifeSci Advisors James Caruso – CEO Chad Kolean – CFO Shane Lea – CCO Andrei Shustov – SVP, Medical Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Jeffrey Jones – Oppenheimer Ahu Demir – Ladenburg Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, and welcome to Cellectar Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Update Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) by analysts is $12.00, which is $9.71 above the current market price. The public float for CLRB is 11.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CLRB was 704.28K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

The stock of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has seen a 14.50% increase in the past week, with a -8.76% drop in the past month, and a 31.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.72% for CLRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for CLRB’s stock, with a 21.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRB Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc saw 33.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -116.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.10. Equity return is now at value -435.97, with -184.73 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.