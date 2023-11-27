Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) by analysts is $1.25, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for CASA is 36.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CASA was 133.68K shares.

CASA) stock’s latest price update

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.39, however, the company has experienced a 7.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that CASA, CASS and MRBK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 24, 2023.

CASA’s Market Performance

CASA’s stock has risen by 7.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.81% and a quarterly drop of -51.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.79% for Casa Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.01% for CASA’s stock, with a -66.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CASA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CASA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CASA Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASA rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4892. In addition, Casa Systems Inc saw -84.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CASA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.90 for the present operating margin

+35.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casa Systems Inc stands at -27.64. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.74. Equity return is now at value -535.81, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Based on Casa Systems Inc (CASA), the company’s capital structure generated 466.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.36. Total debt to assets is 57.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Casa Systems Inc (CASA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.